The Simple Mistake That's Watering Down Your Espresso Tonic

Bubbly, bitter, sweet, and caffeinated, an espresso tonic is an iced beverage that's anything but boring. It's an easy two-ingredient pick-me-up (espresso and tonic, as you probably guessed) that's refreshing and delicious — when it's made correctly. If your espresso tonic tastes watered down, you should pay attention to the temperature of the tonic you're using.

Using room-temperature tonic causes the ice in the beverage to melt faster, which takes the drink from flavorful to lackluster in a hurry. Whether you're making an espresso tonic or a gin and tonic, you should never open room-temperature tonic anyways, since doing so will also cause it to go flat more quickly.

If you're making a hot coffee drink like a toasted marshmallow latte, using fresh, hot espresso is essential. If you're making an iced espresso tonic however, heat is the enemy. Since fresh espresso is, in fact, hot, you need to take extra steps to ensure your drink stays cold. Chilled tonic aside, you can also chill your espresso shot for a few minutes in an ice water bath. You can even chill the glass in the freezer for up to 30 minutes to help keep things extra icy. Big ice cubes have less surface area, so they don't melt as fast as small ice cubes. This means if you really want to avoid watering down your espresso tonic, steer clear of crushed ice or small cubes as well.