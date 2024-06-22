The Type Of Coffee Roast To Avoid When Making An Espresso Tonic

It's easy to fall into habit with caffeine consumption — you make the same black coffee or the same cold brew every day as a matter of simplicity. But warmer weather tends to prompt refreshes of all kinds (cleaning out garages, shaking out linens, enlivening wardrobes), and it's the perfect opportunity to elevate your morning routine. Enter: The espresso tonic. This bright and bubbly drink likely first appeared in 2007, initially devised by a barista in Oslo then added to the menu of Koppi Roasters in Helsingborg, Sweden. Since the mixture was new and exciting, it was featured in barista competitions and eventually found its way to the U.S. around 2014, where it's stayed a darling of coffee connoisseurs ever since.

The concept is quite straightforward — in basic form, it's just a combination of espresso, tonic water, and ice. But the simplicity of the recipe does necessitate intention when choosing ingredients; since there are only three elements present, their individual tastes will stand out. So you have to be particularly careful when you pick your coffee beans, because not all roasts are created equal. When making an espresso tonic, you should stay away from darker roasts and their chocolatey flavor, opting instead for a roast that will pair with the citrus notes in tonic.