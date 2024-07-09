TikTok's Viral Scrambled Pancakes Seem Totally Pointless

TikTok's library of culinary hacks has proven to be extremely useful in some cases. If you need evidence, you can find everything from a tortilla hack perfect for taco night to how to cut mangos. But in some cases, these strategies — inspired as they may be — just fall flat. And that seems to be the case with the viral scrambled pancakes.

In the video for this tip, the demonstration depicts what appears to be the makings of a pretty photo-ready, round classic pancake before a spatula enters the shot to attack this innocent pool of batter. It seems that the idea is to simplify pancake production, dispensing with a step in the process that some home cooks find intimidating: the flip. Instead of attempting to turn the pancake over carefully with the spatula, the suggestion is to "scramble" the batter like you would an egg, resulting in little golden brown bits rather than the standard style flat and round pancake. Once complete, you'll have a pile of pancake pieces in varying shapes and sizes, which you can then dress with your preferred topping, like powdered sugar or syrup, and serve. So what's the point?