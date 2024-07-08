Chili Crisp And Brussels Sprouts Are A Match Made In Flavor Heaven

From leafy greens to colorful squash, vegetables are an important part of a well-rounded and nutritious diet. Although they are essential, we've known since we were fussy toddlers that vegetables can be pretty bland and uninspiring. Brussels sprouts, for example, have a markedly bitter taste when they're not all dressed up in flavorful fixings. While salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese is an easy way to zhuzh them up, chili crisp is the bite-sized veggie's ultimate accompaniment.

Chili crisp is a condiment made by infusing oil with chili flakes and grainy, crunchy alliums to give it texture. Despite its simplicity, it's also a flavor bomb marked by a present yet accessible heat and satisfyingly savory undertones held in place by the lush, fatty consistency of the oil. When chili crisp is paired with the occasionally disagreeable taste of Brussels sprouts, suddenly that earthy kick becomes a necessary component of a compelling culinary contrast. The leafy flavor of the sprouts impart the chili crisp with a garden-fresh essence as the fiery condiment gives depth to the veggies, culminating in an interconnecting, perfectly complementary flavor profile.

Adding chili crisp to a batch of Brussels sprouts is as easy as spooning a dollop atop the vegetables once they've finished cooking. Rather than using it as a topping, you can also cook the chili crisp along with the greens, but introduce it towards the end of the cooking process because those crunchy alliums can burn quickly.