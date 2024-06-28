Yes, You Can Smoke Pineapple (And Definitely Should)

While it's easy to grab a can of pineapple from the pantry, smoking works best with a fresh, whole, ripe pineapple. After you've chosen the right pineapple, you could cut it into slices, but to get the most flavor, try only cutting it in half before smoking. Once you've cut it perfectly down the middle, leaving the skin and leaves intact, it's prime time to season your fruit. You can do this by covering it in cinnamon and honey for a sweet, crispy layer, or try coating it in brown sugar and butter. You can brush some teriyaki sauce onto your pineapple for extra tang. Or, if you want to add heat to balance the sweetness, drizzle some Chamoy and sprinkle Tajín over your pineapple.

Pineapple cooks differently than protein, so if you're cooking the pineapple alone, you'll only need to preheat your smoker to between 225 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for about an hour. Smoking your pineapple instead of gas grilling adds woodsmoke flavor to your fruit via wood chips. You can stick to savory wood chips like mesquite, but why not infuse your pineapple with other fruity flavors? Try using wood chips from fruit trees — like cherry or peach — to strengthen the natural sweetness of your pineapple. Note though that you can achieve a tasty smoked pineapple using a gas or charcoal grill if you don't have a smoker. To get that smoky flavor try grilling your pineapple on a cedar plank.