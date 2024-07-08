July Appetizer Aldi Finds To Get Your Party Started
The summer is in full swing, which means our calendars are packed full of sunny barbeques, beach days, and parties with friends and family. Summertime party essentials include sunscreen, shade, and of course, appetizers. Whether you are hosting a backyard bash or attending your bestie's summer birthday celebration, no party is complete without a table full of appetizers for guests to enjoy while they patiently wait on the grillmaster for their entrees.
When it comes to party appetizers, the best ones are usually the simplest. You don't need to sweat over a hot stove for days before your event in order to impress your guests — store-bought apps that can be easily reheated and served are a great way to save time and still offer a tasty spread. Aldi is a great place to find innovative, frozen treats and ready-to-eat appetizers while shopping on a budget. No matter what you are celebrating this month, Aldi's July line-up offers party-ready apps that all your guests will enjoy.
Specially Selected Stuffed Shrimp
Nothing says summer like the taste of seafood. Starting on July 3, grab a box of Aldi's Specially Selected Stuffed Shrimp for $5.99. This unique appetizer has two different flavors to choose from: Nashville Hot Stuffed Shrimp or Dill Pickle Ranch Stuffed Shrimp. Both flavors offer a burst of tangy sauce encrusted in breading and butterflied shrimp, making it the perfect summertime bite for seafood-loving party guests.
Kirkwood Sports Shaped Chicken Nuggets
Dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets are so last season. This July, Aldi is offering chicken nuggets shaped like all the fun activities your little athlete loves, from baseball bats to tennis rackets and footballs. Find Kirkwood Sports Shaped Chicken Nuggets in the frozen aisle for just $6.29 per box starting on July 3.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 7 Layer Dip Party Flatbread
Seven-layer dip is an easy summer party appetizer that pleases a crowd, but Aldi has taken it one step further by transforming this traditional dish into a flatbread pizza. Starting on July 10, shoppers can snag a Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 7 Layer Dip Party Flatbread for just $6.99 each. With toppings like taco-seasoned cream cheese sauce, beans, olives, onions, and more, the only thing missing from this seven-layer dip flatbread is the tortilla chips for dipping.
Journey To Greece Spanakopita
Spanakopita is such an underrated finger food that is perfect for your next dinner party or picnic. The outer phyllo dough is flaky and buttery, while the spinach and cheese filling packs a deliciously savory bite that partygoers need to stop sleeping on. For just $4.49 at Aldi, you can grab a box of spanakopita that will transport your party guests to the Greek islands. This tasty appetizer offering will be available in the frozen section at Aldi beginning on July 10.
Journey To Greece Mediterranean Olive Mix
Not all of us will be celebrating the summer months by island hopping, but we can still indulge in the tastes of Mediterranean cuisine. Starting on July 10, Aldi will be offering Journey To Greece Mediterranean Olive Mix featuring green and Kalamata olives, red pepper, and garlic for $3.49 per jar. Simply place a bowl full of this mix next to a bag of pita chips and call it a day.
Fremont Fish Market Crab or Lobster Cakes
If you want to serve what appears to be extra fancy appetizers to your guests without doing an extra fancy amount of work, these Fremont Fish Market Crab and Lobster Cakes are for you. Both of these tasty seafood cakes come frozen and are ready in minutes, and can be found at Aldi for just $4.99 per bag —but you'll need to wait until July 17 to get your hands on them.
Bremer Mini Corn Dogs
When we think of party appetizers, we immediately imagine a tray of mini corn dogs. Bremer Mini Corn Dogs will be available at Aldi beginning on July 24 for just $6.49 per box. Whether you are hosting a group of kids or kids at heart, your party guests will rejoice when you break out these bad boys.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Hot Honey Hawaiian Party Flatbread
Summertime is the perfect time to introduce your guests to the magic of Hawaiian pizza, especially with hot honey drizzled on top. Aldi is offering a Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Hot Honey Hawaiian Party Flatbread for $6.99 each starting on July 24. But be warned that breaking out this tasty summer appetizer may spark a pineapple on pizza debate amongst impassioned guests.