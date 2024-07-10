McDonald's Has A Tote Full Of Cookies On Its Menu, And We Had No Idea

When you think about McDonald's, the first thing to come to mind is probably a burger and fries, not a box of warm chocolate chip cookies. But the burger chain has actually been making cookies for decades. According to the company's archives, McDonaldland cookies appeared on the menu in 1974, and cost only 15 cents.

More recently, the company started making soft-baked chocolate chip cookies to order in 2012 as part of its McCafe menu, but they were only sold as singles or in pairs. It wasn't until later that someone at Golden Arches HQ figured out that more cookies are always better and dreamed up a yellow-and-white tote filled with sweet treats. It took a while for the internet to take notice, however. A couple of TikTokers got in on the fun recently and showed us all how it's done.

All you have to do is ask for the tote in person (it's often not included as an option in the app). Then you just need to wait for the staff to bake the cookies for you. It's that simple, and that delicious.