Deep-Fry The Banana For Your Next Banana Split And Taste The Magic

What's more nostalgic — and delicious — than a good old-fashioned banana split? Made with three individual scoops of strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate ice cream, all topped with pineapple, strawberries, chocolate syrup, crushed peanuts, whipped cream, and cherries accented by a sweet banana (or two), this all-American dessert is as timeless as timeless gets. But what happens when timeless gets boring? You deep fry the banana, that's what.

Deep frying caramelizes bananas, giving them an even sweeter, richer, and more dessert-like flavor. In addition to caramelizing the decadent, peelable fruit, deep-frying bananas also triggers the Maillard reaction – a chemical process that occurs when heat forces acids and sugars to interact, facilitating an enhanced flavor and a sweet, golden-brown char.

Not only does deep-frying a banana bolster its already ripe and fruity taste, but it also jazzes up its texture. The crunchy, crispy exterior gives way to the banana's soft, tender interior for a complex bite in every spoonful. The crunch of the deep-fried banana also complements the lush, fatty silkiness of the chocolate syrup-kissed ice cream, transforming the dish while maintaining the enduringly delicious flavor profile that characterizes banana splits as a perennial dessert.