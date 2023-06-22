The 10 Best Canned Fruit Cocktails On The Market

Canned fruit cocktail is one of those foods that almost everybody has in their pantry somewhere. This store-cupboard staple is one of the quickest ways to rustle up a dessert with minimal effort and to get a quick hit of fruity flavors just by opening a can. The term "fruit cocktail" has been used to describe mixtures of chopped fruits since the start of the 20th century, appearing in the cookbook "Mrs. Rorer's New Cook Book" in 1902 (per Food Timeline). While the original recipes involved alcohol, the food eventually developed to be a booze-free affair. And once the canning industry caught wind, fruit cocktails exploded in popularity, and the foodstuff became so popular that there's even a National Fruit Cocktail Day (May 13, if you're planning on celebrating).

But while the fruit cocktail is a convenient way to add fruit to a meal, it's not without its drawbacks. Its wide availability and relative cheapness means that sometimes, you can end up with a product that has cheap, mushy fruit and virtually no flavor. With so many options out there, how can you tell which ones are worth your hard-earned cash? That's something that we can help out with.