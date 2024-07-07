The Cooking Method That Separates Brazilian Hot Dogs From The Rest

Few foods are considered more classically American than hot dogs. Even if the true origins of hot dog buns are shrouded in mystery, these delicious meat tubes came from Germany, and they've been fodder for international jokes about Americans ever since. Since the first Coney Island stand opened in 1871, hot dogs have been staple of the American landscape.

But America isn't the only country famous for its hot dogs. In particular, there's one nation that has its own unique spin on the classic food that brings a whole new flavor profile to the table: Brazil. Properly known as cachorro quentes, Brazilian street hot dogs bring tons of unique topping mixes to the table. They also utilize a cooking method quite unlike anything you're likely to find in America: They're simmered in tomato sauce. This may take longer to cook and require a little more effort than tossing a Nathan's frozen hot dog into the microwave or a boiling pot of water, but the end result creates a flavor explosion that has to be tasted to be believed.