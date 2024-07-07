Why You Should Always Make 2 Boxes Of Jiffy Cornbread At Once

Even if you know how to make everything from scratch, that doesn't mean you should have to cook every part of a recipe by hand from start to finish. There are plenty of ways to doctor up a boxed cake mix (like using brown butter, for example) or add extras to a box of macaroni and cheese to make a fabulous meal in no time, and the same is true for boxed cornbread mix. Perhaps no brand of cornbread or muffin mix is more widely known than Jiffy — it literally says "America's Favorite" right on the box. The only problem with Jiffy's mix is that there just isn't enough in each box. If you want to jazz up your cornbread with a few extra ingredients, it's always better to make two boxes of Jiffy at the same time so that your additions don't change the moisture or texture of the mix too much.

Cornbread made from two boxes of mix is not only easier to alter in terms of ingredients, it's also easier to make in different forms. If you haven't noticed, Jiffy comes in a pretty small box, which only makes enough mix for a small pan. If you make two boxes, you can make a bread that's double-thick or spread it out across a larger pan so everyone can have an extra piece.