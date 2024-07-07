The Kitchen Tool Mistake To Avoid For Perfect Fried Fish Every Time

Frying fish is a little bit of a delicate process, especially in the beginning, because it's important to make sure that the entire piece of fish is evenly coated before it goes into the hot oil. Fish that is unevenly coated can overcook in spots and dry out, and it just doesn't look as good as an evenly coated piece of fish. While you can dip fish in the batter with clean hands, you're going to need some sort of utensil to get it from the batter bowl to the hot pan of oil so that you don't burn your fingers. The best tool for this job is a regular dinner fork, preferably one with a longer handle.

If you're ready to fry some fish, simply spear the battered portion with the fork in a thick part of the piece so that it doesn't rip, and transfer it into the pan. The fork will only make small, fork-sized holes in the fish, which will get covered up when the batter cooks and expands in the hot oil. The longer the handle of the fork, the more space there is between your hand and the hot oil, which is key for preventing oil burns if there's any splashing when the fish goes into the oil. You can also avoid splashbacks by slowly placing the fish in the oil in a motion that faces away from you so that if there is any splashing it's not towards your hand.