Fruit Pizza Is The Summer Dessert You've Been Looking For

From childhood birthday parties to your average Tuesday night to holiday dinners when you don't feel like roasting a turkey, there's never a wrong time to enjoy pizza. Saucy, cheesy, and piled to the sky with your favorite toppings, a hearty pizza is substantial and satiating. Still, sometimes we crave a bite of 'za with a zippier, fresher appeal, especially in the summer. Sure, you can swap pepperoni for arugula or sausage for juicy tomatoes, but a fruit pizza is the epitome of a refreshing summer dessert.

Structured analogously to its savory counterpart, fruit pizza has a crust, sauce, and fixings to tie it all together. Sweet, juicy, and crumbly, this uplifting combination of ingredients is a stimulating and dynamic-tasting treat that will leave you satisfied but not so full that you can't jump right back into the water at a chlorine-kissed poolside cooldown. With a variety of options for crust, sauce, and toppings, there are enough fruit fusions to please everyone's unique tastes.

Flaunting a bright, colorful visual appeal, fruit pizza is as elegant and eye-catching as it is appetizing. Making a fruit pizza is a fun, artistic, and creative process that makes eating it that much more rewarding.