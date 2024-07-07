Try Adding Matcha To Pesto For A Perfectly Subtle Earthy Flavor

Matcha is everywhere. It's either being sipped in lattes, transformed into refreshing desserts like matcha green tea ice cream, or added to baked goods and foods like matcha crepes. Well, now, it's time to add this finely ground green powder that is derived from tea leaves to your next pesto sauce. Matcha's flavor is a balancing act of bitter tempered by sweet, earthy, and umami notes. When added to a basil pesto it can bring a subtle sweetness to boost its flavor. Its intensity depends on how much you add and how much your taste buds can handle.

Basil pesto is typically made with grated parmigiano-reggiano or grana padano cheese, basil, garlic, lemon juice, pine nuts, olive oil, and salt and pepper all blended together to a paste-like consistency in your food processor or blender. By adding as little as a teaspoon or as much as a tablespoon to your pesto, matcha's mild flavors will complement its sweet, herby, and savory taste. It will also give your sauce a vibrant, green color upgrade.