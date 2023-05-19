Perdue Just Created Its Own Beer Specifically For Beer Can Chicken
Perdue is the fourth-largest poultry producer in the United States, which means there's a good chance you have one of their whole chickens sitting in your fridge right now. If you plan to use it as the centerpiece of a pre-summer grilling session, you should know that Perdue has broadened its horizons ahead of the grilling extravaganza that is Memorial Day with a poultry-inspired brew made specifically for beer-can chicken.
The beverage and seasoning agent, created with Torch & Crown Brewing Company, is sensibly dubbed Beer Can Chicken Beer, according to a press release shared with Daily Meal. The summery honey double-citrus ale is brewed with many of the same herbs and spices you would find in the cavity of a classic roast chicken, including rosemary, thyme, and pink peppercorn. The brand says it's "tangy, juicy, and has just a hint of sweetness," making it equipped for both sipping and grilling.
Six-packs will be available starting May 22
Depending on who you ask, you'll get several different answers as to the best kind of beer to use for beer-can chicken. As its name suggests, Perdue's Beer Can Chicken Beer is meant to settle that debate with its profile of chicken-centric flavors. "Not only does the brew infuse the bird with flavor, marinating it from the inside out, but it keeps the chicken moist and tender during the cooking process," said Julie Lehman, Perdue's Vice President of Marketing.
Joe Correia, the Head Brewer of Torch & Crown Brewing Company in New York City, said he's "very happy with how the beer turned out," noting that it "perfectly balances both seasonal summer flavors and ingredients commonly found in chicken seasonings."
If you're interested, time is of the essence. Six-packs of Beer Can Chicken Beer will be available online for a limited time starting May 22, while supplies last.