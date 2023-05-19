Perdue Just Created Its Own Beer Specifically For Beer Can Chicken

Perdue is the fourth-largest poultry producer in the United States, which means there's a good chance you have one of their whole chickens sitting in your fridge right now. If you plan to use it as the centerpiece of a pre-summer grilling session, you should know that Perdue has broadened its horizons ahead of the grilling extravaganza that is Memorial Day with a poultry-inspired brew made specifically for beer-can chicken.

The beverage and seasoning agent, created with Torch & Crown Brewing Company, is sensibly dubbed Beer Can Chicken Beer, according to a press release shared with Daily Meal. The summery honey double-citrus ale is brewed with many of the same herbs and spices you would find in the cavity of a classic roast chicken, including rosemary, thyme, and pink peppercorn. The brand says it's "tangy, juicy, and has just a hint of sweetness," making it equipped for both sipping and grilling.