The Top Tip You Need For Perfectly Chilled Wine

Most of the time when you're out shopping for wine, you'll find bottles on shelves or in racks stored at room temperature, but that doesn't mean that's how you should serve it. It's not feasible to have refrigeration or chilled rooms in every wine shop, and it's not necessary either because the wine is perfectly safe stored at that temperature, which is around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. "Unless you plan on serving the wine immediately, you don't need to purchase it chilled," said Rodolphe Boulanger, whose company operates 267 wine superstores in 28 states. "The store's temperature should only be a concern if it's too hot. Wine will be damaged and spoil faster if stored above room temperature — 68 to 72 degrees — for a prolonged period of time. Wine can be damaged with brief exposure to higher temperatures."

Most of the time it's on you, the drinker, to chill the wine to an appropriate temperature before it's served. You might be surprised to know that most wine tastes better when served colder than room temperature, but white, pink, light red, and sparkling wines are especially sensitive to heat, and it's best to pour them between 45 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit.