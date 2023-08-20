The Clever Hack To Chill Wine Without Watering It Down

Summer is the perfect time to sip on a cool glass of wine, be it white, rosé, or another chillable variety. The trouble is, getting your wine cold can be a bit of a pickle. You've either got to stick your bottle in the fridge for several hours to chill or, if you're like many of us, you'll wind up popping an ice cube into your drink if you need it cold fast. While the ice cube method can definitely cool down your wine much faster, it can also, unfortunately, water down your wine, leading to a weak-tasting blend.

The good news is that there are a couple of tricks you can implement to cool your wine down without waiting for hours or watering it down. The easiest way to do this is to pop a couple of frozen grapes, strawberries, or other fruits into your glass. The grapes will chill the wine without adding additional liquid to your glass and will also give your blend a fruity pop!

Here are a few other clever hacks for cooling down your wine without adding water. Plus, here's why chilling your wine is so important in the first place.