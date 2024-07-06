The Easy Tip To Prevent Soggy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
The anatomy of a proper, classic grilled cheese is quite simple, yet when it comes to getting simplicity right, the devil is in the details. If you are putting your grilled cheese right on a plate straight from the frying pan, you are doing it wrong. This approach allows steam to build up leaving a film of condensation under the plate-side of the sandwich. What's the big deal? This is going to give you a soggy sandwich without the crunchy bite you worked so hard to achieve as you fried it to golden perfection. Luckily, there is a better way and it only requires a couple of knives or chopsticks to keep your grilled cheese crisp.
To make the best grilled cheese, this sandwich starts with bread, cheese, butter, a sturdy spatula, and the perfect nonstick skillet, but before you fire up the stove, make certain you place a pair of your favorite utensils on the plate so they are parallel to each other and just a few inches apart. After you've grilled your sandwich so the cheese is melted and the bread is toasty, place it on top of the utensils and let it cool for a minute. You can keep the utensils in place and use it them as a sandwich rest so it remains crunchy the entire time you are noshing on it.
Beware of the sag
By elevating your grilled cheese so it isn't touching the plate, you are creating room for air to circulate so you don't end up with that moisture collecting and messing with the texture of your prized handheld comfort dish. But this trick can create another problem if you do not execute it correctly.
It's important that you don't place your chopsticks or knives too far apart. If you do, instead of soggy bread you are going to get sagging in the middle as it cools under the weight of all that greasy melted cheese. This is easy to adjust simply by moving your chopsticks closer together, but it is important to be mindful of, so pay attention. If you are making multiple grilled cheese sandwiches for a crowd, you can also use a wired baking rack to let them cool before you plate them to serve.
It works with other grilled sandwiches
If you are adding ingredients to create a cheddar and apple grilled cheese or are a fan of slipping a slice of tomato between the cheese and bread, these types of add-ins can also contribute to added moisture as your sandwich goes from spatula to plate. To combat this issue, make certain to add a layer of mayo to the inner side of the bread. This, along with placing your customized grilled cheese on chopsticks, will help prevent that moisture from collecting at one spot, causing your sandwich to become both soggy and saggy.
If you like the way this trick works with your grilled cheese, make certain to try it with any warm sandwich you like to make that needs a little ventilation to prevent the dreaded soggy bread. This hack is a game changer and would work well if you are taking to the stove to fry your Reuben sandwich or a fried peanut butter and jelly.