The Easy Tip To Prevent Soggy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The anatomy of a proper, classic grilled cheese is quite simple, yet when it comes to getting simplicity right, the devil is in the details. If you are putting your grilled cheese right on a plate straight from the frying pan, you are doing it wrong. This approach allows steam to build up leaving a film of condensation under the plate-side of the sandwich. What's the big deal? This is going to give you a soggy sandwich without the crunchy bite you worked so hard to achieve as you fried it to golden perfection. Luckily, there is a better way and it only requires a couple of knives or chopsticks to keep your grilled cheese crisp.

To make the best grilled cheese, this sandwich starts with bread, cheese, butter, a sturdy spatula, and the perfect nonstick skillet, but before you fire up the stove, make certain you place a pair of your favorite utensils on the plate so they are parallel to each other and just a few inches apart. After you've grilled your sandwich so the cheese is melted and the bread is toasty, place it on top of the utensils and let it cool for a minute. You can keep the utensils in place and use it them as a sandwich rest so it remains crunchy the entire time you are noshing on it.