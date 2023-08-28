Banza Protein Waffles Review: A Healthy, Tasty, And Gluten-Free Breakfast To Start Your Day

Banza, the trailblazing brand that champions the power of chickpeas, unveils its newest culinary innovation: Banza Protein Waffles. Featuring three irresistible flavors –- Homestyle, Blueberry, and Chocolate Chip –- this September 6th launch is set to redefine your breakfast experience.

Banza has made it its mission to tantalize taste buds, nurture well-being, and support the planet's health. Surprisingly, despite the myriad benefits of chickpeas, a staggering 80% of the US populace remains deprived of their goodness. But Banza is turning the tide, creatively transforming chickpeas into our all-time favorite foods.

What sets Banza Protein Waffles apart is their unique composition featuring the wholesome goodness of chickpeas. The result? A symphony of flavors and textures that mirrors the traditional waffle, with an exciting twist. But the true magic lies within the nutritional profile -– boasting an impressive 2.5 times more protein, 3 times more fiber, and a remarkable 35% fewer net carbs than the market's leading waffle brand.

We had the opportunity to try all three of these healthy waffle flavors before the launch. Let's get to the deets!