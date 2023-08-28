Banza Protein Waffles Review: A Healthy, Tasty, And Gluten-Free Breakfast To Start Your Day
Banza, the trailblazing brand that champions the power of chickpeas, unveils its newest culinary innovation: Banza Protein Waffles. Featuring three irresistible flavors –- Homestyle, Blueberry, and Chocolate Chip –- this September 6th launch is set to redefine your breakfast experience.
Banza has made it its mission to tantalize taste buds, nurture well-being, and support the planet's health. Surprisingly, despite the myriad benefits of chickpeas, a staggering 80% of the US populace remains deprived of their goodness. But Banza is turning the tide, creatively transforming chickpeas into our all-time favorite foods.
What sets Banza Protein Waffles apart is their unique composition featuring the wholesome goodness of chickpeas. The result? A symphony of flavors and textures that mirrors the traditional waffle, with an exciting twist. But the true magic lies within the nutritional profile -– boasting an impressive 2.5 times more protein, 3 times more fiber, and a remarkable 35% fewer net carbs than the market's leading waffle brand.
We had the opportunity to try all three of these healthy waffle flavors before the launch. Let's get to the deets!
What do Banza Homestyle Protein Waffles taste like?
The Homestyle flavor brings a protein-packed twist to your breakfast table. With 220 calories for a serving of two waffles, it's a wholesome start to the day. The numbers speak for themselves: 24 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 5 grams of sugar, and a delightful 10 grams of protein.
While the homestyle flavor leans toward the milder side, the texture is where it shines, mimicking the comforting crunch of a traditional frozen waffle. A golden, crispy exterior envelopes a tender center, offering a classic waffle experience with a twist. It's worth noting, however, that the texture is slightly coarser than a typical frozen waffle, giving them a unique mouthfeel.
Undoubtedly, these waffles act as the perfect canvas for your creativity. Toppings are the name of the game here, and these waffles eagerly await a drizzle of butter, a cascade of syrup, dollops of jams, or even an audacious swirl of whipped cream for those adventurous mornings.
In the grand breakfast symphony, Banza's Homestyle Protein Waffles are the bass notes –- reliable, versatile, and setting the stage for your culinary variations. While they might not be the life of the party on their own, they're undoubtedly ready to harmonize with your favorite toppings and turn breakfast into a nutritious and delicious affair.
What do Banza Blueberry Protein Waffles taste like?
Banza's Blueberry Protein Waffles are a berry-infused delight that takes breakfast up a notch. Offering the same enticing nutritional stats as their counterparts, including calories, protein, fiber, and carbs, this option brings an additional burst of 6 grams of sugar, courtesy of those juicy blueberries.
Straight out of the box, these waffles maintain the familiar homestyle essence while embracing the playful tang of blueberries. While you don't really get the texture of large blueberries as you chew, the flavor is definitely present. Drizzle on some syrup, and you've got a winning combination that dances on your taste buds. Admittedly, the texture might lean a tad dry, affecting the overall mouthfeel.
However, the additions of your favorite toppings, whether it's a swirl of yogurt, a sprinkle of granola, or an extra handful of fresh blueberries, will work wonders in tackling any dryness. After all, breakfast is all about crafting your perfect bite.
What do Banza Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles taste like?
Banza's Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles are a sweet morning revelation that injects a dose of indulgence into your routine. Staying in line with their nutritional peers, these waffles march to the same calorie, protein, fiber, and carb beats, with a slightly bolder 7 grams of sugar.
But here's where the party starts: those delightful chocolate chips. Adding a touch of cocoa charisma to the familiar homestyle base, these waffles master the art of balance between health and decadence. You get that chocolate base with each bite, but that flavor profile isn't overwhelming at all. There is a good balance between health and taste with this one.
While that dry texture is still present, imagine the Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles with a dash of syrup, some added fruit, and maybe even a little chocolate drizzle or Nutella spread. The possibilities are endless with these waffles as a base.
Where can you find Banza Protein Waffles and how much do they cost?
Curious about where to get your hands on Banza's Protein Waffles? Look no further than the well-known aisles of Whole Foods Market, where these innovative waffles will be exclusively available. With locations peppered across the nation, you won't have to go far to kick-start your day with a protein-packed punch, where each box sells for $6.49.
In the digital realm, Amazon and Banza are your go-to spots to secure these nutritious waffles. The online convenience offers an exclusive bundle of all three flavors — Homestyle, Blueberry, and Chocolate Chip – for just $35.99. This not only caters to your taste buds but also ensures you have a variety of options to fuel your mornings. From nutrition to convenience, these waffles have you covered!
Final thoughts
Overall, we think Banza's Protein Waffles are a great way to start the day for those health-conscious eaters. While they lean dry in the texture department, they are perfect foundations for nutritious or decadent masterpieces, depending on your mood each morning. Pair them with syrups, fruits, and drizzles of chocolate for a healthier version of your brunchtime favorites.
These definitely aren't your typical frozen waffles, but they are a nutritious and quick option for those on the go. Toss them in the toaster, and your breakfast woes are over! We applaud Banza for this new and innovative breakfast option.