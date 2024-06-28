We Love How The Bear Season 3 Honored A Restaurant Closing With A 'Funeral Dinner'

This article contains spoilers for FX's "The Bear" Season 3.

We have been waiting what feels like forever for season three of "The Bear," and now that it has arrived, we simply never want it to end. But the show often reminds us that all things, even restaurants, will eventually come to an end. The Bear pulls inspiration from real restaurants based in Chicago, including Michelin star eatery, Ever. While the real-life restaurant is still alive and well, the last episode of season three depicted Chef Andrea Terry hosting a funeral for the closing of Ever. In the show, this restaurant holds heavy significance to both Chef Carmy and his "cousin" Richie, both of whom had worked under Chef Terry and learned from her expertise in the realm of fine dining. Carmy, Richie, and Sydney are amongst the star-studded gathering of former employees, current working chefs, and friends from neighboring restaurants to honor Ever with one last dinner before the restaurant closes.

While hosting a funeral for a restaurant closing may sound a bit dramatic at first, it makes total sense that the cast of characters would want to say a final goodbye to a restaurant that made such an impact on the culinary community. During the funeral scene, Chef Terry reminds her guests that regardless of the awards, accolades, or even the refined dishes served, "It's the people they [the customers] remember." This sentiment is reflected by all the people gathered to celebrate Ever's impact and honor the hard work that goes into running a restaurant.