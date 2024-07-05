The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Canned Spinach

Canned spinach is a convenient, shelf-stable source of a nutrient-dense vegetable that can last up to five years when properly stored in a cool, dry place. Whether you're making a bite-sized leafy green quiche or creamy artichoke dip, canned spinach is a utilitarian ingredient that has a place in many breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes. Despite its easy-to-use nature, you might be making a big mistake when cooking with canned spinach. If you're not draining and rinsing canned spinach before introducing it to your favorite recipes, you're also reducing the flavor quality and texture of the dish.

Although life would be much simpler if you could dump canned spinach into a pot and get to cooking, your meal will have a much fresher and more balanced taste if you take the time to drain and rinse the greens. Canned spinach is often packed with high levels of sodium and preservatives that can throw the flavor profile of your meal out of wack. Although salt is a flavor enhancer necessary in small amounts in most recipes, if you've taken a forkful of too-salty food to the face, you know that it's not exactly a toothsome bite. Draining and rinsing canned spinach reduces that heavy load of salt by up to 10%.

It's not just the sodium and preservatives that can affect your recipe, it's the liquid too. Too much liquid in a recipe can leave it soggy, so draining the liquid is essential, especially in dishes that aren't spoonable like casseroles and dips.