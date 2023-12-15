Why You Should Definitely Be Eating More Fish Heads

If you think the title of this article is nothing more than clickbait, keep reading; we're pretty sure you'll be hooked. It's entirely possible that, so far, your diet has not included fish heads, no matter how much you might love broiled halibut or smoked salmon. But the fact is that there's pretty much every reason to eat more fish heads: They contain some of the most succulent and delicious meat (and other edible bits), are fantastic for making broth, dramatically reduce food waste, and are a key part of selecting the freshest fish at the market.

Let's start with the delectable parts. Fish heads contain what are called "cheeks," the fishy equivalent of a chicken's "oyster": tender, tasty, and often overlooked. Just behind the head are what are known as fish collars — a firm, richly-flavored cut that doesn't make it into a typical filet. In fact, the meat that makes up a filet represents only a fraction of a fish's total weight and excludes a significant portion of the animal that's worth eating.