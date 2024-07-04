Top Tips For Cooking Soba Noodles To Perfection

When you're in the mood for comforting Japanese food, soba noodles are a hearty and satisfying way to fill your stomach. These long spaghetti-like noodles are served both hot and cold and adorn a range of traditionally prepared Asian dishes. Among the various facts you should know about Japanese cuisine, soba noodles are primarily composed of buckwheat flour and water and have a nutty and earthy aroma and taste. Since soba or buckwheat noodles can be difficult to make and prepare without breaking, wheat flour is often added to the base ingredients for extra structure.

Before you venture into making a pot of these hearty noodles for your next evening meal, you might want to learn some of the intricacies that come with preparing soba noodles over your stove. Luckily, Namiko Hirasawa Chen, creator of the popular Japanese food blog Just One Cookbook, gave her expert advice to Daily Meal on how to achieve perfectly cooked soba noodles at home.

When ready to cook, Chen advises boiling noodles in a large pot of water. She states, "Soba is starchy, so boiling in a lot of water helps the noodles cook properly and keeps them from sticking together." Even when you plan on making just one serving of soba noodles, a larger pot gets you one step closer to clump-free noodles. Beyond giving your noodles enough room to cook, Chen offers helpful tips for each part of the preparation process.