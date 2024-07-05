Don't Have A Spiralizer? Use A Julienne Peeler For Zucchini Noodles Instead

It's important to start with fresh, raw zucchini, so look for squash with firm, bright green skin that's smooth to the touch and doesn't have wrinkles or discoloration. The skin is edible and nutritious, so there's no need to peel the skin before getting to work, although you do need to wash and dry it. When using a julienne peeler, ensure that it's sharp. These types of peelers dull over time, so if you've been using the same peeler frequently for more than a year, you might want to consider replacing it if you plan to make a lot of zucchini noodles.

You'll also want to turn the zucchini periodically to make sure the noodles are even and to avoid the seeds in the middle of the squash. Apply even pressure as you peel to help keep the strands the same width and length. Zucchini can be slippery, and it's easy for a julienne peeler to get away from you and cut your hand, so be careful! To prevent any dangerous mishaps, place the zucchini on a sturdy cutting board, drag the peeler away from your hands, and don't go too fast. You can consider investing in cut-resistant gloves if you want an added layer of protection.