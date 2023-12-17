The Soda Can Hack For A Makeshift Spiralizer In A Pinch

To implement this soda can hack, there are a couple of things you need to think about first. For starters, you need to make sure that the can is both clean and empty. Make sure to thoroughly rinse it out and dry it before starting to spiralize your veggies. Otherwise, you could wind up with trace amounts of the beverage in there, which could lead to flavoring your noodles. Additionally, make sure that there are no loose pieces of metal around the soda can opening. These could fall off as you spiralize and make their way into your food.

Another consideration to have in mind is what kind of vegetable you'll be using. Note that the metal on soda cans is quite thin. As a result, you may have a hard time trying to spiralize tough root vegetables, such as potatoes. Try using softer veggies, such as zucchini or eggplant, so that you don't bend or break the can and are able to get long, full spirals.

Finally, as you spiralize your veggies, you'll notice they fall into the soda can through the drinking hole. Once you've finished spiralizing your vegetables, you'll need to get them out. Use a can opener to remove the entire top of the soda can, then turn it on its head over a bowl to remove the veggies.