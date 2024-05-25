We Totally Forgot About This Discontinued Life Savers Soda

When you think of Life Savers, your mind probably goes straight to the ring-shaped candy. Since introducing the original Pep-O-Mint Life Savers candies in 1912, the brand has introduced several different variations of Life Savers, including gummies, mints, and sours. At one point there were even Life Savers Holes. What a lot of people might not know is that there used to be a Life Savers soda, too. The soda's tagline "From the candy with the hole, the beverage with a whole lot of flavor," was a reference to the iconic candy design.

If you don't remember LIfe Savers soda, that's probably because it wasn't around for very long. Created in the 1980s and released after successful taste tests, Life Savers soda was available in five flavors (just like the hard candies), but only some of the flavors were the same flavors as the candy. There was a pineapple, orange, and lime Life Savers soda, but the candy's cherry and lemon flavors were swapped for fruit punch and grape for the sodas. Despite the initially positive feedback, Life Savers soda ultimately didn't resonate with consumers, and by 1982, it was discontinued.