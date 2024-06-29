Why Some Restaurants Are Opting Out Of Reservation Culture

For seemingly as long as anyone can remember, restaurants have featured reservations. Sure, a fast food place won't have them, but they're so ingrained in the restaurant experience that we don't even think about them. In recent years, though, more and more restaurants have moved away from reservation culture, and the reasons for this are myriad.

Derek Gonzalez, owner and founder of GOAT Hospitality Group, is one of those owners. Gonzalez shared the reasons for his reservations about reservations with Daily Meal, and while he can only speak for his businesses, much of what he's saying echoes broader issues within the restaurant community. According to Gonzalez, it's not just that a reservation system requires specific staff to schedule and maintain but that it can lead to increased inefficiency, lost profit, and worse customer service outcomes. Though there are some good reasons to utilize a reservation system, Gonzalez and many owners like him don't feel they outweigh the negatives.