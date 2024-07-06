Grill Your Next Skillet Brownie On Charcoal For Incredible Smoky Flavor

Nothing imparts flavor quite like baking a bourbon pecan brownie or a double fudge brownie over an open fire on a charcoal grill. While it might be intimidating if you have never tried it, you will find the smoky taste the grilling process imparts on your chewy, chocolate-baked good can be incredibly satisfying. To do this technique, you are going to use the same ingredients you would for brownies baked in the oven.

However, baking your treats over hot charcoal isn't for a day when you are feeling rushed or short on time. This baking technique requires a little patience and vigilance. The first step is preheating your charcoal grill. Briquettes are good to use because they will keep an accurate and consistent heat which is important for an even bake. Once they're lit and have turned gray, place them in the bottom of your grill and push them to one side.

The internal temperature of your charcoal grill should be hovering between 350 degrees Fahrenheit and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. In order to achieve that smoky flavor, you will want to use a baking trick for making brownies outdoors which involves indirect heat. This is going to be the side of the grates that don't have any coal underneath it and where you want to place your skillet.