There Are Only 2 Ways To Truly Enjoy Soba Noodles

The soba noodle craze is real. It's difficult not to love this Japanese cuisine made out of buckwheat. Their nutty and earthy taste has us adding them to salads and eating soba noodles with vegetables. But if you want to eat them like a pro, Namiko Hirasawa Chen (otherwise known as Nami), the creator behind the Japanese recipe blog Just One Cookbook, exclusively told Daily Meal there are only two ways to enjoy these noodles. Chen explained, "In Japan, soba noodles are served just two ways: In a hot soup broth or with a cold dipping sauce."

Soba noodles have a nutty taste to them and a chewy consistency. They are also a little grainy and crave simplicity. When served in hot broth, they absorb its flavor and become quite tasty. Try some soba noodles in mushroom broth with taro and kabocha squash for an authentic experience. The recipe blogger further shared that the type of broth used is very specific. She said, "Both types of broth are dashi-based with a soy sauce flavor." These liquids are umami-rich, imparting salty notes as well as sweet. It is often topped with a Japanese-style scrambled egg called tamago toji, or deep-fried flour batter called tenkasu, which is essentially bits of leftover fried tempura.