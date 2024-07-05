The One Ingredient That Gives Pickled Onions A More Vibrant Red Color

Red onions have a big impact on salads, burgers, and pizzas when it comes to flavor. They become even more flavorful when subjected to a pickling process, which can easily be accomplished at home with just a few ingredients. Keep in mind that there are methods for pickling just about any veggie, including red onions. And if you feel compelled to make your very own pickled red onions, using a key ingredient ensures a visually dazzling outcome.

While you can make pickled onions using distilled or apple cider vinegar (and here's a primer on the different types of vinegar and how to use them), using red wine vinegar deepens the natural hue of the onions to an alluring shade of reddish-pink. As for flavor, red wine vinegar features pleasing fruity notes in addition to its potent tanginess. That makes for a more interesting flavor overall, while the deep red shade of the vinegar increases the color intensity of the end result.