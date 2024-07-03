The Prep Mistake That's Ruining Your Grilled Skewers

When your food is cut into similarly sized pieces, each will have more or less the same surface area. This means the heat from your grill can reach every morsel for about the same time, and on all sides as you turn your sticks throughout the grilling process. While this same-size prep tip is perfect for skewers, the same principle can be applied to anything you're cooking off the stick as well. Whether you're grilling, roasting, baking, or air-frying proteins, fruits, or veggies, uniformity among your ingredients will always be useful for consistency.

Uniformity beyond size and shape is important when it comes to skewers, too. Perhaps you've made kebabs in which your onions scorched while your steak was too rare, or your carrots were tough and crunchy while your squash went beyond pleasantly tender. That's because some elements — no matter how similar in shape and size — will still have different cooking requirements.

With that in mind, although it may be fun to have a spectrum of items on your skewer, the most sound cooking strategy is to keep all the same ingredient (cut to the same size) on a single stick. This means one skewer for mushrooms, one for beef, one for shrimp, and so forth. You can always mix and match afterward, but you'll have a much better chance at achieving consistent results when you skewer the same ingredients together.