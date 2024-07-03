What Does It Mean To Float A Liquid In A Cocktail?

Whether you want to add visual impact, make your cocktails extra boozy, or even set your drink on fire, floating a liquid in a cocktail can serve as a fun addition to many drinks. Adding a float means adding liquid to the top of a drink or shot, using a method that keeps the added layer separate from the rest of the beverage.

Adding a float to a cocktail can largely be done for presentation purposes, such as when you want to set a drink ablaze. Adding a (highly flammable) high-proof spirit to the top of a shot allows it to quickly ignite and burn off — which can be a fun experience to watch when done safely and correctly. Presentation aside, there are also practical reasons for using this method. Not only does keeping a specific ingredient at the top of the glass help keep aromas close to your nose, but it also allows the drink to change and evolve as you sip it.

Floating a liquid is different from layering a drink, as a float is just one ingredient on top of a mixed beverage, while a layered shot or layered drink involves layering multiple ingredients in a glass. For example, a New York Sour is a cocktail that includes a red wine float, while a Tequila Sunrise is a layered drink.