Here's How To Pour Layered Shots For That Perfect Aesthetic Effect

When you're at your favorite bar, it can sometimes feel like your local bartenders have access to a sorcery you could never dream of. The creation of flaming cocktails and layered shots are just some of the powers they demonstrate to the awe of everyone around them. But now, drink enthusiasts can harness this magic in the comfort of their very own home with a few simple tips.

Layered shots appear to be one of the most complex of these skills, but with the help of modern magic — aka science — anyone can learn the practice. The most important thing to keep in mind is a steady hand. Being able to pour the layers consistently is what separates the amateurs from the experts. Barring that, the only thing keeping at-home bartenders from perfecting the layered drink is understanding the composition of the liquids. Denser liquids should naturally be the first layer, while lighter ones will sit comfortably on top. Liquors that have more sugar are heavier and will always sink to the bottom. With these principles in mind, you can commence your new calling as a layering expert.