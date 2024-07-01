Why This Pennsylvania Costco Has Parking For Horses

The Amish community typically consists of larger families with lower incomes, given that they make most of their money from farming and building. For many, buying items in bulk for lower prices is the best way to minimize spending, hence shopping at Costco. While there are stores owned and operated by Amish families, they are smaller and have limited stock, occasionally making chain stores a necessity.

Costco tries to be aware of its community, so it accommodates its Amish shoppers with buggy parking. The buggy spots are spaced out from the normal car spaces and include covered, barn-like stalls for the horses to wait at and be safely tied to. The stalls also come with a shovel and hose, presumably for cleaning up any manure that gets left behind — perhaps the only downside to these premium parking spots.

While buggy spots are generally accepted, some have issues with bringing your horse and buggy to a parking lot. One shopper on Reddit noted that the covered stalls are "closer to the front door than any of the handicapped parking," seemingly disagreeing with this change in parking priority. Others seemed more interested in the fact that members of the Amish community would shop at Costco in the first place and weren't as phased by the buggy spots.