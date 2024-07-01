Ulster Fry Vs Irish Breakfast: What's The Difference?

When making a full Irish or Ulster fry at home, it's worth noting that all the ingredients are cooked in the same pan and with a glob of Irish butter. They're prepared in a sequence, with the meat needing the most cooking time, but the point is to fry it all up and meld the flavors together.

You may need to swap out a few things when making a full Irish with ingredients from an American grocery store. Boxty differs from other potato pancakes like latkes by using buttermilk, but you can replace them with diner-style crispy hash browns for a similar taste. Black pudding, also known as blood sausage, is difficult to find in the U.S. but can be ordered online and shipped overseas. Instead of focusing on the blood sausage, you can lean into the other meats in the dish, such as the back bacon — which you can find at some retailers — and a classic pork sausage.

You'll have no trouble finding them in-store because button mushrooms, also known as white mushrooms, account for 90% of the mushrooms eaten in the U.S. They are used in both breakfast dishes and are not to be skipped. An Ulster fry and a full Irish call for fried eggs, specifically with runny yolks. If you're having trouble with this part of the dish, a ladle is the secret to a perfectly fried egg and might just save your breakfast.