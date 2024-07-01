Why You Should Buy Canned Tomatoes At Aldi
Known for its no-frills aesthetic and competitively low prices, shopping at Aldi is a practical option for many foodies as grocery prices increase. The international grocer sells everything from fresh produce to meat, snacks, pantry essentials, and selected home goods. Although you may be able to purchase those same products from other supermarkets, there are some canned food items you need to look out for at Aldi, including tomatoes.
Aldi stocks their shelves with the Happy Harvest brand tomatoes made with fresh tomatoes in tomato juice, with some varieties adding various flavorings. Although prices of the product varies by location, the cost of Aldi's canned tomatoes rivals other retailers. Compared to other 14.5-ounce canned tomato brands sold outside Aldi, such as 365, Hunts, and Signature Select, Aldi's Happy Harvest selection is the more affordable option.
Not only is it a budget-friendly option for buying canned tomatoes, but it tastes great, too. This affordable canned produce flaunts a refreshing, hearty, and well-balanced flavor that's bright and never brash. One happy customer on Fooducate beamed, "I use this brand all the time for different dishes, and they always turn out good." If you're looking for affordable, certifiably tasty canned tomatoes, Aldi gives competitors a run for their money.
How to use Aldi's canned tomatoes
Happy Harvest tomatoes are cooked and seasoned before they're canned, giving them an added dimension of flavor compared to uncooked canned tomatoes. However, if they're not a staple in your kitchen, you may need some ideas for introducing them to your favorite dishes. The options are vast, but remember that some are prepared with additional seasonings, so consider the flavor profile of your recipe before adding them to your dish.
For breakfast, use canned tomatoes to make shakshuka, a poached egg dish simmered in tomato sauce with herbs. The delicate hints of celery, onion, and bell peppers in the canned tomatoes add an earthy, allium flair to the classic Middle Eastern breakfast. Just don't forget the feta garnish and bread for dipping!
Craving something light yet satiating? Grab a couple of Alid's tins and prepare a brothy minestrone soup with noodles, beans, and your favorite veggies. The ready-to-eat convenience of the tomatoes eliminates the need for chopping and dicing fresh ones. Aldi's canned stewed tomatoes are particularly convenient for making minestrone due to the addition of celery, a common ingredient in the spoonable dish.
Among the many ways you can use canned tomatoes, we'd be remiss not to mention pasta sauce. Use this utility can of flavor-forward tomatoes as a base for marinara sauce-topped spaghetti and meatballs or a heaping pot of weeknight pasta bolognese.
Food safety tips for handling canned tomatoes
Aldi's reasonably priced, quality-tasting canned tomatoes are easy to work with, making them a beginner-friendly ingredient for tomato-centric recipes requiring zero knife skills. However, there are a few food safety tips to remember when using these labor-saving tomatoes.
Canned tomatoes maintain quality for up to 18 months when stored in a cool, dry place such as a pantry or cupboard. Because not all recipes call for a full 14.5-ounce can of tomatoes, you may have leftovers. While it's tempting to cover the opened can with saran wrap or foil, you'll preserve its freshness by transferring the leftovers to an air-tight container such as a resealable bag or jar. Leftover canned tomatoes will last up to one week in the refrigerator after opening.
Purchasing canned tomatoes from Aldi is a straightforward process, but it's handy to know the signs and potential implications of damaged cans. Cans that are deeply dented, bulging, or swollen may indicate that the seal has been compromised, which can cause bacterial contamination or spoilage of the contents. Extreme levels of rust or corrosion may compromise the integrity of your food by allowing air and contaminants to enter the can and degrade the tomatoes.
The good news is that most cans of tomatoes at Aldi are in good shape. Next time you have a recipe needing tomatoes, head to Aldi to save a buck on delicious ingredients.