Ina Garten's Genius Tip That Makes Shrimp Cocktail Shine

Ina Garten knows how to take a classic dish and make it her own. When the Barefoot Contessa serves shrimp cocktail, she shuns boiling these little crustaceans and instead roasts them. In a video on Food Network, Garten explains that you should begin by peeling the shrimp and removing the black vein that runs down the back. She leaves the tail intact, noting it makes a good handle, especially if you are dipping your shrimp into some Red's cocktail sauce before it finds its way to your pie hole.

The chef says she uses two pounds of shrimp (12-15 per pound), which will be large, substantial shrimp and not the one-bite option. She drizzles a couple of glugs of olive oil over the crustaceans, sprinkles salt and pepper for a little seasoning, tosses, and spreads them into a single layer on a sheet pan to put in the oven to roast for between eight and 10 minutes. Pretty simple. Garten serves them warm to room temperature with her classic cocktail sauce.