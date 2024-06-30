This Is How Many Cranberries Go Into One Can Of Sauce

Canned cranberry sauce has long been considered an essential food at the holiday dining table. Most foodies save their long-form efforts to make the best Thanksgiving recipes like easy roast turkey and loaded mashed potatoes. While you can always make a quick pot of homemade cranberry sauce, there is just something about the canned variety that lights a spark of nostalgia in most food lovers. Besides this renewed sense of annual comfort and familiarity, many people genuinely prefer shelf-stable cranberry sauce over simple stove-top recipes.

Besides its sweet taste and smooth texture, from time to time you may have wondered about the amount of cranberries required to make just one can of sauce. Surprisingly, one 14-ounce can of cranberry sauce includes roughly 200 cranberries. While you may think this is a lot of fruit for little yield, canned cranberry sauce was initially invented to take advantage of the surplus of this bright red fruit amidst the berries' somewhat small growing season.

Canned cranberry sauce became available around the U.S. in the mid-1900s after bog owner Marcus Urann wanted to find a resourceful way to sell cranberries throughout the year as opposed to the six short weeks they remain fresh after harvest. Luckily, you can now enjoy this canned delicacy every day of the year.