The Proper Way To Store Ghee To Keep It Fresh For Longer

Ghee has been a staple food for thousands of years, and according to the Hindu stories that developed around it, it was a gift from the Vedic creator god Prajapati. It's long been used in religious ceremonies as well as in everyday cooking, and part of the enduring popularity of ghee can be attributed to the fact that the process of making it also adds to the shelf life. Still, it is necessary to properly store ghee to keep it fresh, and there are a few steps that should be taken.

Those steps might be made slightly more complicated by the regularity you'll find yourself using this wonderfully versatile ingredient. Ghee can be added to your oatmeal in the morning, it can be used to make some amazing chicken cutlets for dinner, and when evening rolls around? Ghee is the ideal ingredient to add to popcorn. You may be opening that jar a lot, and that's why it's important to consider storing it in two separate containers.

Exposure to moisture is one of the things that can make ghee spoil quickly, and when you repeatedly open and close a jar, there's the risk of moisture getting in. Fortunately, the solution is easy: Keep some in a container for regular use, while storing the bulk of it in the cabinet, fridge, or freezer. Refill as needed, and with the help of just a few more easy tips, your ghee will stay fresh, delicious, and a go-to ingredient in your kitchen.