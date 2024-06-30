Carbonate Your Red Sangria For A Much-Needed Fizzy Upgrade

Red sangria drinkers and soda streamers (or whatever your carbonation machine of choice might be), unite! Your bubbly maker and fruity red wine cocktail are about to get a whole lot more interesting by joining forces. Easy red sangria, made with red wine, a mixture of fruits — fresh or frozen — brandy, bitters, herbs, and spices, is a summertime staple for those big backyard soirees. But to make your drink pop, try making your sangria bubbly with your home carbonation machine to create a refreshing, bespoke version of this adult punch.

The beauty of adding soda to your pitcher of sangria is it will add a touch of sweetness while watering it down a bit, so if you were a little heavy-handed with the alcohol, things don't get too crazy too quickly. It will also stretch your signature drink for the evening, which is helpful if you are serving a crowd. Simply make your favorite red sangria recipe, and right before you serve it — yes, fizzy ingredients have to wait when making batch cocktails — top it off with your customized soda.