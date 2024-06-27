Marinated Tomatoes Are The Delicious Way To Use Up Your Summer Produce

Summer is the season to enjoy juicy and colorful produce in all its warm weather glory. Whether you take time to plant your own fruits and vegetables or choose the best in-season produce from the nearest grocery store, you are probably enjoying your fair share of ripe, sweet tomatoes. Typically in season from the end of spring til mid-fall, fresh whole tomatoes are a delicious fruit that tend to crop up in abundance throughout summer. Several tomato varieties make their appearance at farm stands and markets, urging you to find new and creative ways to enjoy these vibrant foods.

If you're tired of eating tomato sandwiches or adding raw tomatoes to your next salad, try marinating these summer beauties for an additional dose of flavor and variety. Essentially, a marinade is a liquid solution composed of oil, vinegar (or another acid), and spices. Over time, the acid from vinegar breaks down food, which in this case, turns tomatoes extra soft and delicious. Marinated tomatoes can be served as a condiment alongside a number of your favorite meals or eaten on their own. The best part about marinating tomatoes is that there are more than a few ingredients you can use to personalize them.