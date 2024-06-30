Your Grill Is The Secret To A Totally Upgraded Banana Split

While the origins of the banana split may be up for debate, the fact that grilling this type of fruit before you build your dessert is going to make it taste better is well-known. A traditional version consists of three scoops of vanilla ice cream nestled between two banana halves and a drizzle of chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple toppings, then topped with whipped cream. However, a grilled banana split sundae calls for the fruit to be grilled so it's warm and the sugars caramelize and make it an even sweeter experience.

The secret to making this grilled treat is to leave the banana in its skin so the peel can protect its delicate interior, as the flame softens it and imparts a smoky element. As it heats up, the peel will turn black on the outside, and on the inside the starches will sweeten and the banana will loosen from its thick, yellow casing. But before you place this fruit on the grill, there is a little prep that needs to take place.