Portillo's And Lou Malnati's Popular Beef Deep Dish Pizza Collab Is Back

Two well-known names in the Chicago food scene have brought back a hugely popular food mashup to everyone's delight: Lou Malnati's x Portillo's Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza. The pizza can be purchased online through Tastes of Chicago — a website curated by Lou Malnati's — and in the grab-and-go freezers at Lou Malnati's locations. The combination of two Chicago favorite foods, deep dish pizza and Italian beef, might be the best example of a frankenfood mashup in the windy city.

The Lou Malnati's x Portillo's Italian Beef Deep Dish starts with the classic Lou Malnati's butter crust, known as one of the best deep dish pizzas in the U.S. After adding sweet plum tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella, Portillo's Italian beef tops those ingredients. Served with either sweet peppers or hot giardiniera, the frozen, ready-to-bake pizza allows everyone to have the best of these favorite Chicago foods at home.

Online options available from Tastes of Chicago are sold in two, four, or six-packs of the hearty pizza. As the holiday season approaches, the deep dish pizza — which ships nationwide — might be a popular gift choice for the person who moved away from the lake-effect snow and brutal winds. The only thing missing from this specialty food offering is a bottle of Chicago-based Goose Island beer to enjoy with it.