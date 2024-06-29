For Perfect Grilled Beer Brats, Avoid This Brew At All Costs

During peak cookout season, burgers and hot dogs are staple menu items but there are a few fun ways to level up the format. Enter the bratwurst, the hot dog's flavorful German cousin. Brats are deliciously prepared in several ways but grilling and braising them in beer gives them a touch of char and caramelization and another dimension by absorbing some of the characteristics of this flavorful cooking liquid.

That said, beer is a spectrum with more than 100 styles, each with its own particularities and personalities. So when a recipe calls for "a bottle of beer," which do you use? It may be easier in this case to work with the process of elimination, and there is at least one style you may want to take off the table right off the bat — IPA. Even if you enjoy drinking this popular brew, it's not the best for cooking purposes.