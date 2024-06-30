Can You Successfully Cook Pasta In An Instant Pot?

When the Instant Pot hit the market, the brilliant time-saving device quickly accumulated legions of fans. Anything that makes it possible to have a hearty, home-cooked meal even when you're short on time is a win, and it wasn't long before formerly time-intensive dinners like brisket pot roast got the Instant Pot treatment. Many Instant Pot meals are the set-it-and-forget-it type, but what about something that's a little more hands-on, like pasta?

Getting pasta to a just-right texture means removing it from the heat before it's too well done and tasting it along the way. You've probably heard the term al dente and what it actually means: To the tooth. That suggests it's soft but not mushy and still has a firm texture that will hold up to being covered in sauce. It's easy to misjudge things and remove your pasta from the boil too early or too late, but here's some good news for anyone struggling with pasta: It turns out that it is entirely possible to cook it perfectly in your Instant Pot.

Not only is it possible to make plain pasta, but you can whip up an entire pasta dinner in just this one pot. There are also several good reasons to do exactly that. Keep just a few guidelines in mind, and you may never make pasta on the stove again.