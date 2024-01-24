What Defines A Classic White Pizza?

White pizza has earned a dedicated following of those who love it for its simplicity. At its most basic, it is merely a combination of pizza dough cooked with cheese on top. At least, that's the way you'll find it in many Italian American pizzerias. In parts of Italy, however, the dish, also known as pizza bianca, can be just the baked dough served with a bit of olive oil and a touch of salt. There, it's more like a flat take on focaccia.

While some elements of a classic white pizza are up for debate, one thing holds true no matter where you are. A white pizza never has tomato sauce on it. Just look at the name: Pizza bianca means "white pizza" in Italian. Adding tomato sauce makes it a red pizza, a whole different pizza universe. And without tomato sauce, the taste of the cheese shines through; you'll see ricotta and mozzarella, relatively mild cheeses, as the star ingredients in most white pizzas.