Fry Up Onions In Canned Tuna Oil And Thank Us Later

If you're a fan of oil-packed canned tuna, then you've probably poured the excess liquid in the tin down the train or tossed it into the trash can. However, rather than just getting rid of it, you can actually use up that leftover tuna oil to fry onions (or use the oil to fry eggs and other meals).

When you use this liquid as a replacement for the usual fat options like butter or olive oil, you get a more flavorful bite. That's because, as the tuna sits in the oil in the can, the flavors of the fish infuse the oil with a salty, briny taste.

There's no limit to how you slice or dice your onions for this trick, either. You can mince them, dice them, or leave them in long strips and you'll still get that hint of umami flavor imbedded in them. When you take them off the heat, these extra flavorful onions can work well piled into a sandwich, as ingredients in other recipes such as sauces, or just eaten straight.