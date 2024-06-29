Give Your Seafood Dips Some Pizazz With This Classic Sauce

If you love seafood but are serving a crowd, making lobster thermidor for everyone probably isn't practical. Instead, you can serve up a tasty seafood dip. These dips come packed with your choice of seafood and are thick and creamy, thanks to ingredients like mayo and cream cheese. Plus, the way you eat them is versatile, too — they're perfect for scooping up with your favorite type of chips, pretzels, veggies, or bread.

With all that said, if you want to take an already good dip and turn it into a great one, all you need to do is add a little bit of cocktail sauce. Cocktail sauce adds a noticeable acidity to your dip thanks to the lemon juice and tomatoes in it, which can help to balance out some of the rich, creamy, and sweet flavors of the seafood. What's more, it often has a light bite, too, giving a bit more depth and pizzazz. And, of course, its bright red color adds a subtle hue to an otherwise colorless dip.