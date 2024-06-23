Milkshakes Are The Perfect Treat For Using Up Leftover Cake

Delicious and sizable as cakes are, they can fill up a crowd quickly, leaving you not just satiated but with plenty of leftovers, too. Although a next-day slice of cake is how most foodies would use their leftovers, blending it into a milkshake gives an old cake a new lease on life.

Once a cake leaves the oven, it starts to harden, leading to stale surfaces. Blending it into a shake introduces some much-needed moisture back into the dehydrating cake. Whether it's triple chocolate or red velvet, the blended cake infuses your milkshake with its sugary-sweet shades of flavor. Because the cake itself already flaunts so much rich, decadent sweetness, you don't have to use as many agents like vanilla extract or cocoa powder to give your shake flavor, sparing your baking goods and saving them for other kitchen adventures. Plus, there's no shortage of flavor combos. Two of your favorite desserts blended into one while reducing food waste — what's not to love?