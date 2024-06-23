Andrew Zimmern's Top Tip For Choosing A Cut Of Brisket

Firing up the backyard smoker is a fun and rewarding project, but it's one that takes a bit of planning and a definite time investment. This can make prep a little intimidating, especially if you're putting everything into one major cut of meat. We're talking about brisket, and even the professionals find this one challenging. In an interview with Parade, Andrew Zimmern revealed, "[Brisket is] extremely difficult to cook. But if you follow a couple of easy principles, it's not that hard."

That starts right from heading to the store to pick out your brisket, and if you're not sure what to look for, it's easy to end up with a piece of meat that's less than perfect. There's a ton of advice floating around out on the internet, but one of the things that many agree with Zimmern on is the fact that brisket's fat content is incredibly important. That's because brisket is sourced from the chest, which means it comes from a part of the animal that's worked a lot and can end up being tough — even when it's smoked.

At a glance, Zimmern's advice might look like it makes cooking brisket more challenging than you might expect. But with years of experience — and the fact that cooking brisket is a family favorite — it's safe to say that when he suggests buying not one section of brisket but the entire thing, he knows what he's talking about.